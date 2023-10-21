The New Yorker: Fiction

Margaret Atwood Reads Mavis Gallant, Live

Episode Summary

The author joins Deborah Treisman live at the Hot Docs podcast festival to read and discuss the story “Varieties of Exile,” which was published in a 1976 issue of The New Yorker.

Episode Notes

Margaret Atwood joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Varieties of Exile,” by Mavis Gallant, which was published in The New Yorker in 1976. Atwood is the author of more than forty books of poetry and fiction, including the novels “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Testaments” and the story collection “Old Babes in the Wood,” which was published earlier this year. This is the first episode of the New Yorker Fiction Podcast to be recorded in front of a live audience. It was taped at the Hot Docs podcast festival, in Toronto, on October 21, 2023.