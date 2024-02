The New Yorker: Fiction

Sterling HolyWhiteMountain Reads Roberto Bolaño

The author joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss the story “Labyrinth,” which was published in a 2012 issue of The New Yorker.

Sterling HolyWhiteMountain joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Labyrinth,” by Roberto Bolaño, translated from the Spanish by Chris Andrews, which was published in The New Yorker in 2012. HolyWhiteMountain is a Jones Lecturer at Stanford, and grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana.