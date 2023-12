The New Yorker: Fiction

Teju Cole Reads Anne Carson

Episode Summary

The author joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss the story “1=1,” which was published in a 2016 issue of The New Yorker.

Episode Notes

Teju Cole joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “1=1,” by Anne Carson, which was published in The New Yorker in 2016. Cole’s novels include “Open City” and “Tremor,” which was published this year.